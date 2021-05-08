Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin steals the show as she displays killer dance moves Fans couldn't get over the actor's reaction

Lisa Rinna has taken to Instagram on many occasions to show off her killer dance moves, but this time it was her husband who stole the spotlight.

MORE: Lisa Rinna's jaw-dropping family home where she married Harry Hamlin – see inside

In the hilarious clip, Lisa busted some shapes as her husband tended to some plants in their enclosed garden.

But it wasn't the star's incredible dancing that caught her fans' attention, as many picked up on Harry's reaction to her dancing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin is the star as she dances around him

Despite pulling off eye-catching moves, Harry kept his entire focus on his gardening, paying no attention to his wife of 24 years.

"Dancing as fast as I can," the 57-year-old joked as she noted her husband's muted reaction.

"You guys kill me," wrote one fan, as another said: "Making us smile every time."

A third posted: "I love that he just lets you dance away while he gardens. Fantastic!"

Harry paid no attention to his wife

And a fourth shared their hopes that Harry wouldn't ignore his wife much longer. "I'd love one day for Harry to turn around and start dancing," they wrote.

MORE: Lisa Rinna's kitchen inside $4million home is nothing like we expected

MORE: Lisa Rinna wows with sun-drenched bikini body during vacation

Lisa and Harry have been married for 24 years, and they celebrated their anniversary in March. To mark such a huge event, Lisa shared a black-and-white picture from their wedding celebrations.

In the snap, the happy couple looked jubilant as they walked arm-in-arm under a series of flowery chandeliers.

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star looked almost unrecognisable as she sported a fringe haircut that nearly covered her eyes.

The couple have been married for 24 years

Although Lisa's marriage to Harry was her first wedding, it was actually Harry's third. The Clash of the Titans star was previously married to actress Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and to actress Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992.

He was also previously engaged to Ursula Andress, but the engagement was called off in 1983. The couple have two daughters together, Delilah and Amelia.

Amelia recently wowed many fans in an eye-catching dress, and even her mother was impressed. Lisa reshared one of the snaps on her own Instagram Stories with a pulsating, multi-coloured heart placed over the top.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.