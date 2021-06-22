Lisa Rinna's pool inside her $4 million home is far from what you'd expect She said it was 'tacky'

Does Lisa Rinna live in a spectacular Beverly Hills mansion? Absolutely. Is it a home most people would pay very good money ($4 million, to be exact) to own? Also, absolutely. Does that mean Lisa handles every detail herself? Probably not.

In a clip from a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we were taken to Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin's house, showing off all the quarantine fixes Harry made to the house. This includes a fire safety drill, vegetable gardens, and a small pool/reservoir that's not the object of luxury that would come to mind.

MORE: Lisa Rinna's kitchen inside $4million home is nothing like we expected

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's husband is the star as she dances around him

Of course, Lisa doesn't approve of any of it. In the clip, she sits in her confessional and calls him out on it, hilariously calling his pool "tacky." The pool is relatively small, surrounded by tarp and a huge frame keeping it up, like with an above-ground trampoline.

The reality star's contention for her husband's pool became a stand-out moment of the episode

She put the clip up on her Instagram, captioning it with the wise, "Here’s how to keep your marriage ladies…" And she ended with a simple, "Let them be right."

MORE: Lisa Rinna wows with sun-drenched bikini body during vacation

MORE: Lisa Rinna celebrates anniversary with incredibly romantic wedding photo

Fans and celebrities alike were LOL-ing away in the comments section, filling it to the brim with laughing emojis. "Not a single one of us is worthy of Harry Hamlin," one person wrote. Lyndie Benson joined in on the fun, writing, "Glad he isn’t on the gram. Harry!!!!! That pool" with an embarrassed emoji.

The relationship between the two is generally a loving one, albeit filled with moments of hilarity

Tacky pool or no, their house is still absolutely gorgeous. They have five huge bedrooms and breathtaking views, not to mention the perfect setting for several classic RHOBH scenes.

MORE: Lisa Rinna's jaw-dropping family home where she married Harry Hamlin – see inside

Will Lisa break Harry down and get him to relent on the pool? Based on her response, she doesn't seem eager enough to make it happen. But as long as they continue supplying their fans with comedic moments of marital bliss, they shouldn't worry about it too much.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.