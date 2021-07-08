Salma Hayek looks absolutely flawless in striking new photo The high-profile couple tied the knot in 2009

Salma Hayek has never looked better! The 54-year-old actress appeared in a sweet snapshot shared on Instagram this week as she attended a major fashion event – and her flawless appearance had fans doing a double-take.

Mom Salma posed alongside her beloved husband Francois-Henri Pinault for a photo captured by Suzy Menkes. Looking super-stylish in a black dress, blazer, and abstract necklace, Salma tied her hair up in a bun and wore perfectly applied makeup that further highlighted her youthful complexion.

MORE: Salma Hayek addresses plastic surgery rumours

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek pole dances in the middle of a restaurant!

Salma and Francois-Henri have been happily married since 2009. They announced their engagement in March 2007 and later that same year welcomed their only child together, daughter Valentina – now 13. They tied the knot on Valentine's Day in Paris.

READ: Salma Hayek does the splits in leg-baring dress and heels

MORE: Salma Hayek reveals surprising truth behind stunning bikini pictures

Mexican star Salma previously spoke about their relationship in an interview with Allure and sweetly said of her spouse: "[He] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don't feel that somebody tries to limit me."

Salma looked absolutely flawless as she posed with her husband

She also made a surprising revelation about being married to one of the richest men in the world; billionaire Francois-Henri is chairman and CEO of Kering, which owns luxury brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.

READ: Salma Hayek shares nude picture taken in 'the good old days' – fans react

WATCH: Salma Hayek shares gorgeous beach photo with lookalike daughter

Salma revealed that before the couple tied the knot, she had told Francois-Henri: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses.

The couple share daughter Valentina together

"And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.' Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

She further revealed the secret to their 12-year marriage during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. "When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem - never finding who to blame or, 'You should have done this or that.' No," said Salma. "All our energy goes into, 'How do we solve this?'

"We've never said anything nasty to each other," she added. "No resentment."

Read more HELLO! US stories here