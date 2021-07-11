Halle Berry surprises fans with her unexpected moves She turned it up and turned it out

Halle Berry isn't known to be a dancing diva, or someone who starts busting out the moves spontaneously. At least, not to her fans and followers.

However, the actress shared a throwback of her getting into the music that really took her fans by surprise and had them joining in with her.

Halle posted a video with Queen Latifah to her always fun Instagram reels from her appearance as a guest on The Queen Latifah Show in 2014.

The two danced and sang in the clip as Halle started going lower and lower, enjoying herself as she took the moves as far as she could. The pair ended the video with a hug.

However, she managed to make it on trend by having it be soundtracked by the Nicki Minaj remix of rapper BIA's track WHOLE LOTTA MONEY, which dropped this Friday. "Friday got me feeling like…" she captioned the hilarious clip.

The actress has fun with her fans on her Instagram, which recently hit seven million followers

Director Lee Daniels was one of the many fans of the video, commenting with a laughing emoji, and Tamera Mowry flooded her comment with some heart-eyed emojis.

Fans were in love with the video as well, feeling emotions that ranged from finding it hilarious to feeling nostalgic. "The Queen Latifah Show was a vibe, though. I miss it," one fan wrote. Another commented, "That's the BAPS dance moves," referring to Halle's role in the 1997 movie B.A.P.S.

Speaking of movies, the Monster's Ball star is back in business, having started work on Netflix's upcoming film, The Mothership, which she will star in and executive produce.

Halle shared a glimpse at the production of her upcoming movie

She recently shared a picture from the shoot, a nighttime shot showing the beginning of production. She wrote in the caption, "After 30 years of making movies, I’m still wildly excited by the magic of night shoots!

"So proud to be a part of Matt Charman’s directorial debut! Get ready… The Mothership is coming! @netflix," she continued.

