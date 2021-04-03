Halle Berry's beach photo with her two children is stunning The star rarely shares photos of her son and daughter

Halle Berry delighted fans when she shared an incredibly rare photo with her two children on Instagram.

The Hollywood actress posted a sweet snapshot on social media hugging Maceo and Nahla on the beach.

She captioned the stunning image: "The moments that matter," and fans couldn't have agreed more.

They flocked to tell her: "Yes they do! Your children are beautiful, and they are blessed to call you mom," and "these moments are the most simplistic yet poignant."

Halle kept her children's faces out of the photo as the family moment was captured from behind, but it was clear she was treasuring the time with her offspring.

The star shares her teenage daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubrey, and her son, with her former husband, actor Olivier Martinez.

Halle was embracing the moment with her children

While she keeps her children out of the spotlight, she has opened up about motherhood in the past and told Instyle in 2019: "Being a mom is the best job," and although she knows she isn't perfect, she does her best for her children.

"The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, 'You weren’t perfect, you didn’t do everything right, but you were a good mom,'" she said.

Halle recently shared a throwback to celebrate Nahla's thirteenth birthday

"One day they’re going to grow up, and I don’t want to be the mom who’s crying because her kids left. I want to be the mom who says, 'Yes, girl, go fly. Go do you, do your life.'"

