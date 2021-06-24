Halle Berry keeps it simple with this beautiful shot as she celebrates a momentous occasion Maybe this is what they call 'sun-kissed'

For normal world citizens, without major Hollywood careers, Halle Berry is definitely an icon of a celebrity. Oscar winner, big box office draw, role model of the X-Men franchise, there's very little you'd think there would be left for her to achieve.

And yet, here she is, celebrating the little wins in a way that makes everyone just a bit happier.

Halle posted a beautiful image of herself catching the light, where all you can really see are her eyes reflecting the rays of the sun. Her arms cover the rest of her face as all attention goes straight to the piercing gaze.

A simple shot for a pretty big achievement

But the picture came with a special purpose, a marking of the day, per se. "7M Followers? Thank you so much for all your love, the laughs and the endless support!" she captioned her picture.

"Being able to share some of the most meaningful parts of my life with you guys while being truly myself has been extremely gratifying — especially during Quarantine," she continued. "I never take any of it for granted. I can’t wait to share the rest of this social media journey with you."

Her fans celebrated with her, responding with comments like "You are such a constant inspiration!!!!!," and "you deserve 7 billion queen," and "Aww I'm happy we get to know you better this way!"

The Monster Ball actress first joined Instagram in 2016, taking about five years to hit this milestone number.

The actress has used her social media platform as a space for inspiration and positivity

Her presence has largely been about remaining light and positive, posting pictures from past photoshoots, her youthful current look at the age of 54, inspirational quotes, and the occasional snapshot with her current partner, musician Van Hunt.

But she's also taken the time to use her space to celebrate other artists and creators, particularly women of color, like Regina King, Chloe Zhao, Viola Davis, and, more recently, Chloe X Halle.

