Halle Berry shares incredibly rare photo with lookalike daughter on 13th birthday

Halle Berry is now a proud mother to a teenager! The star rang in her daughter, Nahla's, 13th birthday on Tuesday and shared an incredibly rare photo with her.

Halle, 54, couldn't wait to pay tribute to the teen and did so with a sweet Instagram post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry wows in swimsuit video to celebrate her own birthday

In the throwback photo, Halle and Nahla were laughing their heads off and couldn't have looked happier.

The mum-of-two wrote: "No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th birthday. Nahla boo."

Her fans called the post, "beautiful," and couldn't believe she's a teenager already.

MORE: Halle Berry looks fierce as she relaxes in white mesh top and boots

READ: Halle Berry reveals the 3 foods she never eats

Halle rarely shares photos of her children

Halle shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubrey. She also has a son, Maceo, who she had with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

While she keeps her children out of the spotlight, she has opened up about motherhood in the past and told Instyle in 2019: "Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don’t care about who I am outside of this house. My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school.

"And this is funny, for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?' It’s just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can’t quite figure out why."

MORE: Halle Berry wows fans in bikini bottoms and knotted t-shirt

SEE: Halle Berry showcases athletic bikini body in incredible new snap

Halle gave a glimpse inside life with her two children

She added that while she isn't the perfect parent, she does her absolute best.

"The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, 'You weren’t perfect, you didn’t do everything right, but you were a good mom,'" she said.

"One day they’re going to grow up, and I don’t want to be the mom who’s crying because her kids left. I want to be the mom who says, 'Yes, girl, go fly. Go do you, do your life.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.