Peter Andre found himself in a tricky situation on Sunday night after the Euro 2020 final was scheduled on the same day as his sixth wedding anniversary.

Ahead of England's sore defeat against Italy, the singer asked his fans what to do as his wife Emily is not a football fan. In his tribute, Peter shared a series of throwback snaps of the couple - including some from their big day.

"Just like that, we've been married for 6 years. You're not only the most amazing wife, you are an incredible mother to our children. You also are the kindest person I know. Happy Anniversary Emily," he remarked.

On his conundrum, Peter said: "Oh and FOOTBALLS COMING HOME. On that note, please help everyone. It's my wedding anniversary and Emily doesn't watch football. What do I do? Comments [down below] @dr_emily_official #steviewomder @steviewonderlegacy."

Many of his friends and fans sympathised. This Morning's Ruth Langsford suggested: "Happy Anniversary! Regards the football… I think a long, romantic, wine fuelled lunch might see Emily gently sleeping by 8.00 pm!"

The couple marked their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday

Paddy McGuiness joked: "Doesn't watch football? Well at least you had a good 6 years. Now get the beer in for tonight and straight onto the divorce lawyers in the morning, she'll understand."

Meanwhile, Peter's eldest daughter Princess also wrote a sweet message, which read: "Happy anniversary I love you both."

Clearly unnerved, Emily paid the cutest tribute to her husband as she wrote: "6 years today! 6 amazing years thanks to the amazing person I married. Here's to many many more @peterandre."

Peter and his wife Emily live in Surrey with their two children Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, as well as Peter's two older kids, Junior, 16, and Princess from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

