Peter Andre and wife Emily smoulder in new 'date night' selfie - and fans react The popular couple share two children together

Peter Andre and his wife Emily looked the picture of happiness as they enjoyed a rare night off from parenting duties. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer posted a gorgeous selfie of the pair to mark the occasion.

"Date night [heart emoji] @dr_emily_official," remarked the singer. The sweet post prompted a huge response from fans.

"Happiness defined," wrote one follower, while another said: "Wow... just pure happiness." A third post read: "You two are the most amazing, beautiful couple."

The date night would have been a welcome surprise as Emily has been working hard as an NHS doctor while Peter tended to their kids during lockdown.

Both Emily and Peter live in Surrey with Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, as well as Peter's two children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 13, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

Peter uploaded this sweet selfie with Emily

The couple have opted to keep their younger children's identities hidden from the public. In a recent YouTube video, the singer was forced to address their privacy once again after a fan enquired about their decision to keep Amelia and Theo "offline" – unlike his eldest two kids.

"Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media," he shared. "No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

He continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

