Peter Andre speaks out after sharing controversial video of daughter Princess The singer explained all on Instagram

Peter Andre has broken his silence after facing backlash over a recent family video. The father-of-four had previously shared a clip showing his daughter Princess swimming with dolphins, but revealed he has now removed the post.

The video in question saw Princess sobbing as she was told she would be able to join the animals in the water during a family holiday in Portugal. The excited teenager further admitted that swimming with dolphins was on her "bucket list". But her dad has now changed his perspective on the experience.

MORE: Inside Peter Andre's two incredible homes

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre speaks out after sharing controversial video of Princess

In his new video shared on Wednesday, Peter, 48, explained: "This all started with my daughter having a dream to swim with dolphins.

READ: Peter Andre's son tells fans he doesn't 'want to die' as he details health battle

MORE: Peter Andre reveals surprising connection to Friends star David Schwimmer

"But I've since had a letter from the People of the Ethical Treatment of Animals - or PETA - and they've said that they've seen our YouTube video and they know I'm someone who cares about animals but they really want to share some information about 'Swim with Dolphins' programmes that I may not be aware of.

Peter Andre with his eldest daughter, Princess

"I wasn't aware of what I'm about to read and I'm sure millions of people aren't. I'm sure there are some people that are... but I certainly didn't. What they go on to tell me is about the treatment of dolphins in these enclosures."

READ: Peter Andre shares sweetest new photo of son Theo

MORE: Peter Andre sparks major fan reaction with hair transformation

The Australian star continued: "Reading through I've said, 'Right that's it I’m going to take the video down'. Which I'm doing now. We are going to re-edit the video. We are going to put a brand new thumbnail up. People can see the video without seeing any dolphins in captivity.

The star is a proud father of four

"What you will see however, is dolphins swimming in the wild which is beautiful. We live and learn, don't we," Peter concluded.

Peter is a proud dad to four children: Junior, 16, Princess, 13, Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo. He shares his eldest two with ex-wife Katie Price, and went on to welcome their little siblings with wife Emily MacDonagh, whom he married in 2015.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.