Peter Andre shares sweetest new photo of son Theo The star is a proud father of four

Peter Andre's youngest son is a little performer in the making! On Sunday, the proud dad took to Instagram with a new snapshot of little Theo – and fans were quick to react.

The picture shows four-year-old Theo stood in front of a television and watching The Greatest Showman. He is sweetly dressed up in his own ringmaster costume - complete with a top hat - and imitating Hugh Jackman's character on the screen.

WATCH: Peter Andre shares very rare video of son Theo

"I love Theo," Peter, 48, simply wrote in the caption, adding a black love heart emoji.

His followers loved the family photo, with one writing: "Awww he's too cute! Takes after his dad being the 'Greatest Showman!'" A second added: "Oh my heart! How adorable!" while a third noted: "Another star in the making."

Peter Andre shared a sweet snapshot of Theo watching The Greatest Showman

Peter shares Theo and his older sister Amelia, seven, with wife Emily MacDonagh. The couple have been married since 2015. He is also a father to Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with his ex-wife Katie Price, to whom he was married from 2005 until 2009.

While his eldest two frequently appear in social media posts, Peter and Emily prefer to keep Theo and Amelia out of the spotlight and choose not to show their faces on Instagram.

The singer with his two eldest children, Junior and Princess

He previously explained: "Emily's point was that they weren't born into the media. No one has ever seen their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

Peter and Emily have been married since 2015

The Australian singer continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem."

