Anna Paquin reveals bittersweet aspect about relationship with Stephen Moyer The True Blood star has been married to her husband since 2010

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer have been happily married since 2010, and while they have an incredible life, there is one aspect of their relationship that is difficult.

In a rare Instagram post this week, the True Blood star shared a selfie of the pair together, alongside a heartfelt message.

The mother-of-two wrote: "I'm always so grateful we get to have careers we are passionate about (and even more so after this crazy last year) but damn the long-distance thing NEVER gets any easier. #myperson."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "It really doesn't, does it?" while another wrote: "You are the cutest couple." A third added: "Just throwing this out into the universe… you could always do another show together."

Anna and Stephen got engaged in 2009, having met on the set of True Blood, where they played Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton.

Anna Paquin shared a rare selfie with husband Stephen Moyer

The pair are doting parents to twins Charlie and Poppy, and prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight.

Anna previously opened up about why fans are unlikely to see photos of her twins. "Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one's private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing," she told Today.

"I've always been very private. I'm not as neurotic about it as I was when I was younger. I don't want people to know too much about my real, inner private life."

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer have been married since 2010

She continued: "That's part of having been a teenager and feeling constantly, brutally self-conscious and not wanting anyone to stare at me but having a job where that was part of it."

She went on to say that people "won't find any pictures of my children" explaining that it was a choice she and her husband "specifically" made for them.

"I want the right to say that they're not fair game," she said, adding: "Don't mess with my cubs."

