Who are the Euro Women's biggest earning players?

The Women's Euros are in full swing with the semi-finals upon us and England taking to the field on Tuesday night.

But with discussion always rife about the gender pay gap, who are the highest earners playing in the tournament? The ladies that make up this list come from a variety of teams ranging from the Lionesses to Norway and the Netherlands and make most of their earnings through the clubs that they play for as well as sponsorship deals.

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze has been hailed as one of the best grassroots footballers out there, so it's appropriate that the defender is one of the highest earners, as it's believed she makes around £200,000 a year.

The footballer was making £140,000 when she played for French team Lyon, but she is now moving to Barcelona for an undisclosed sum. She also has sponsorship deals with Pepsi, Klarna, EE and Team Visa, as well as being a brand ambassador for Soccer Supplement.

Vivianne Miedema

Vivianne, who is thought to be the best player in the tournament, is also one of the highest earners in the Women's Super League, as she makes £250,000 following her new contract with Arsenal. Alongside her salary, the Dutch player also has a sponsorship deal with Adidas.

Lieke Martens

Lieke was named Player of the Tournament during the Women's Euros back in 2017 and the high prestige has gotten her some high earnings. The Dutch player has an annual £214,000 salary from club Paris Saint-German, a sponsorship deal with Nike and she is the face of Dutch jewellery brand Zinzi.

Kadidiatou Diani

Kadidiatou is one of the highest-paid women in the game, with the French player earning a salary of over £300,000 from her club Paris Saint-Germain. Alongside this, the star also has deals with Adidas and Nike.

Wendie Renard

French player Wendie Renard has a lucrative salary of £298,000 from her club Lyon, and on top of that has sponsorship deals with Adidas and MasterCard to bring in more earnings.

Ada Hegerberg

The Norwegian striker makes quite the pretty penny as she plays for the world-class team of Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, which pays her an annual salary of £343,000. But it's her sponsorships where she makes most of her money as it's believed she has a six-figure deal with Nike that will last for ten years.

