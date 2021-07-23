Shania Twain turns heads in all-gold metallic outfit The country superstar has a show on Apple Music

Shania Twain is not one to shy away from eye-grabbing outfits – and we love her for it.

The country superstar turned heads once again on Thursday in a promo shot for her Home Now radio show on Apple Music.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shania looked gorgeous as she posed in a full-length gold lamé jacket with her hair styled into a giant top knot.

Shania also shared another photo on her grid, but this time she was sporting a more relaxed style.

Wearing slim denim jeans, a white T-shirt and a grey hoodie, Shania looked in her element as she posed holding a guitar and surrounded by music equipment.

It won't be long until the singer heads off to Las Vegas to start her Let's Go! residency in December.

Shania looked gorgeous in gold

In anticipation of the event, Shania recently shared a gorgeous promo shot that saw her pose in a metallic blue crop top adorned with tassels, which she teamed with a pair of glittery mesh trousers.

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "Let's Go Vegas! I'm coming back to @ZapposTheater for my Let's Go! residency in December and I want to see you there!! Tickets are on sale now. Link in bio."

Shania looked just as good in her laid-back outfit

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look great!" while another wrote: "I can't wait – I will be there!" Others simply reacted with fire and love heart emojis.

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine recently and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said. "Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

