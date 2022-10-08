Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney delights fans with photo alongside Today weatherman Al Roker The star hung up his firefighter's hat

Taylor Kinney took a break from fighting fires when he paid a visit to someone very special on Friday.

The Chicago Fire actor delighted fans by stopping by the Today show with Al Roker, who had flown to the windy city for work. It was Al who shared the snapshot which sent both his and Taylor's fans into a frenzy.

In the selfie, Taylor was beaming, as was Al and the rainy Chicago backdrop was just about visible.

WATCH: Unearthed Christmas commercial starring Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer

Al captioned it: "Had a great time in the rain in #chicago and a good friend of @todayshow stopped by. Bringing the heat from @nbconechicago #chicagofire @taylorkinney111 New episode this Wednesday 9et/8ct."

Fans rushed to comment and added: "Great picture!!! 2 great guys," wrote one, while another wrote: "2 very handsome men," and a third remarked: "Two awesome guys but my fellow Pennsylvanian Taylor melts my heart."

Chicago Fire is currently in its eleventh season and fans have gripped by the new episodes recently.

Taylor and Al looked happy as can be on Today in Chicago

At the end of the latest episode, viewers watched in horror as a building collapsed with Chief Evan Hawkins still inside while his girlfriend Violet (played by Hanako Greensmith) witnessed the whole thing.

Al meanwhile, has also been busy recovering from another bout of COVID-19. He announced that he had tested positive, taking to Instagram to explain why he had not been a part of the Today coverage on hurricane Ian.

He maintained that he barely felt symptoms, and that he had gotten his booster just a week prior.

Chicago Fire is in its eleventh season

It wasn't long until he was on the mend, though. Al took to Instagram once more to reveal the good news of his negative results, sharing a picture of his test resting on a coffee mug.

"Nice way to start the week with a negative test," he said. The star added: "And yes, got it even though boosted. And YES! A day of a runny nose and a cough and that was it. SCIENCE!!"

