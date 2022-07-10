Lauren Goodger announces tragic death of newborn daughter Lorena

Lauren Goodger has announced that she is "broken" following the death of her newborn baby daughter Lorena, who died on Friday just two days after her birth.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a black and white photo, showing her holding her baby's tiny hand.

In a caption that expressed her pain at losing her child, Lauren, 35, revealed that she had experienced no pregnancy or labour complications and that Lorena had been healthy at birth.

Lauren announced the tragic news on Sunday

The caption read: "Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I've ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can't describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.

"There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine and healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can't understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar. I am broken.

"I am back home from hospital. Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven't said my goodbye yet."

She went on to request privacy from photographers while she grieves and organises her daughter's funeral.

Lauren with her daughter Larose

She also referred to her first-born daughter, Larose, who she welcomed in July last year as her "rock" who she "wouldn't survive" without.

She ended her statement with the words: "I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My [angel emjoi] Lorena I love you so much."

The tragic news comes just a week after her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean was killed in a reported car crash in Turkey.

