Strictly star Oti Mabuse shares heartbreaking family news – fans reach out

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has spoken of her heartbreak and concern in the midst of the unrest in South Africa, her home country.

While Oti and her older sister Motsi no longer live in Pretoria, their family does – and they are understandably hugely concerned for their wellbeing.

Oti took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video showing a huge fire ravaging a store and nearby community, with thick black smoke filling the skies.

She wrote: "Imagine waking up to the realisation that your parents are still in South Africa, you can't see them, haven't seen them for years and probably still won't [broken heart] #Southafricariots."

Imagine waking up to the realisation that your parents are still in 🇿🇦 you can’t see them, haven’t seen them for years and probably still won’t! 💔 #SouthAfricariots pic.twitter.com/GzvMs4CbD3 — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) July 13, 2021

Oti has shared her concern for her family in South Africa

Her followers were quick to reach out to the 30-year-old. "That is my home town Pietermaritzburg!! So sad…senseless violence and looting. Absolutely frightening for my family," one wrote. A second noted: "I'm in the same boat as you @OtiMabuse first COVID now this! I'm terrified that I'll never see my family again. I hope your family stay safe! Very scary times for our beautiful country!"

A third shared: "My dad passed in March this year...mom and other family still there...my anxiety levels are through the roof worrying I will never see them again." And a fourth said: "Same for me... daughter and grandchildren!!! Have not seen them for 2 years they live in Durban and I am so worried about them."

The pro dancer with her older sister, Motsi

Violence and fires have engulfed South Africa following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, with 72 people having lost their lives. Businesses and warehouses have also been looted in major cities and small towns.

Oti currently lives in London with her husband, Romanian dancer Marius lepure. Sister Motsi, meanwhile, has been based in Germany for the past 20 years. The 40-year-old Strictly judge lives with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their young daughter.

