Steph McGovern celebrates reunion with sweet tribute: 'My girl is back' The Steph's Packed Lunch host was delighted

Steph McGovern shared some lovely news with her fans on social media on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the star revealed that one of her favourite co-presenters had made a return to her daily TV show, Steph's Packed Lunch.

The mum-of-one uploaded a photo of herself in the foreground with her mouth open in excitement as she pointed to a figure in the background.

Through a doorway and sitting at a dressing table, Steph's co-star and two-time Strictly champion Oti Mabuse could be seen, smiling and holding her arms in the air. Steph captioned the picture: "My girl is back! Woohoo. #missedthisface @OtiMabuse."

Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

The 39-year-old's followers were just as excited to see the pro dancer, with one replying: "Dream partners for #Strictly 2022."

Another added: "That's a lot of awesome in one photo," while a third agreed: "I’m buzzing for this!!"

Steph was clearly excited to see her co-star again

One fan sweetly wrote: "What makes Packed Lunch different from all the rest, and I love them for it, is that you don't just have guests on for an interview, you actually involve them in the show."

Steph initially launched the programme as The Steph Show in the heart of lockdown, filming from the Yorkshire home she shares with her partner and young daughter.

After moving to a studio in Leeds, the show was renamed and became a favourite daily watch for many.

Down-to-earth Steph hasn't let it go to her head, though – she still enjoys the simple pleasures, as she revealed in a recent behind-the-scenes glimpse of a weekend with her family last month.

The star recently shared an insight into her home life

The former BBC presenter shared a photo taken from a Saturday night with her partner.

It showed some takeaway food peeking out of a cardboard bag on the table with the television on in the background.

Steph captioned the picture: "Perfect Saturday night… "Baby asleep. Drinking wine. Eating takeaway. Watching Motherland."

