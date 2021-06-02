Motsi Mabuse's daughter pays adorable tribute to 'auntie Oti' in rare video The Strictly Come Dancing stars are close

Motsi Mabuse shared how proud she was of her younger sister Oti on Wednesday – and her daughter joined the heartfelt message, too!

The Strictly judge took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a video which showed her holding up Oti's first children's book, Dance with Oti: The Bird Jive.

Motsi was clearly impressed with her sister's efforts, as she started by saying: "Oti, we're so proud of you, look at you girl."

The mum-of-one then asked her daughter if she wanted to say anything and the little girl said: "Yeah!"

"What do you want to say?" Motsi asked. "I love you," the tot sweetly added.

"We love you auntie Oti," Motsi agreed.

The 40-year-old mostly keeps her daughter, whose name has never been publicly revealed, out of the spotlight.

Motsi and Oti are very supportive of each other

The dancer shares the little tot, who is two years old, with her husband of three years, Evgenij Voznyuk.

Motsi and Oti may live in different countries – with Motsi based in Germany while Oti lives in London – but they remain close.

The pair also share another sister, Phemelo, who lives in the family's native South Africa and works as a mechanical engineer.

Surprisingly, however, Oti recently revealed that, although their sister didn't pursue dancing professionally, she thinks Phemelo is a better dancer than herself or Motsi!

Motsi is a doting mum to her two-year-old daughter

When asked to compare her talent to her eldest sister on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show back in April, Oti remarked: "To be honest, we have another sister, middle sister, she was the better dancer. She was really good."

Despite their closeness, however, the star of The Masked Dancer confessed that when Motsi first appeared as a judge on Strictly, the siblings didn't have any private contact for the run of the series in order to avoid any accusations of cheating.

