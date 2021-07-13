Ranvir Singh breaks down in tears on GMB as she details racism aimed at son, 8 She was discussing the recent abuse aimed at England players with co-host Susanna Reid

Ranvir Singh was reduced to tears on Tuesday morning's episode of Good Morning Britain as she spoke about the recent flood of racist abuse directed at England players and opened up about her own personal dealings with racism.

The Strictly star revealed that racism plays a part in her daily life and that even her son, eight, has been the subject of abuse.

Chatting to her GMB colleagues, she became emotional as she said: "My son going to school, he's talked about the racism he's faced and he's gonna be nine and you think about it all the time. And you're privileged if you don't have to think about it and the only time you think about it is if one of your heroes is suffering."

Susanna Reid chimed in, adding it was the "definition" of privilege.

Ranvir continued: "Andi [Peters, her GMB co-star] walks about with it all the time, whether he's talking about quizzes or whatever he's talking about, You can't shake it off and if you're in that position and you can act like you're functioning normally, but all the time it's there.

She added: "Privilege is having the choice, that's the privilege, and now I think we have to remove that privilege, we all have to think about it."

England's death in Euro 2020 final has sparked horrific trolling on social media

Their frank discussion came after Susanna read aloud Marcus Rashford MBE's social media statement, which he penned on Monday in response to the trolling.

Susanna said of the statement, in which the Manchester United forward apologised for missing the penalty but condemned the response from fans: "It's incredibly moving… I hope that in all the sewer of nasty stuff that every bit of inspiration that he's given - along with his colleagues - I hope they realise how many people love them, are proud of them and how many people they've inspired."

England's defeat Euro 2020 final has sparked horrific trolling on social media aimed at players Marcus, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after the trio missed their decisive penalties against Italy on Sunday night.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, who is President of the FA, have condemned the vile abuse, with the latter labelling it "abhorrent behaviour", adding that "all those involved should be held accountable".

