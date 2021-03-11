Giovanni Pernice put on the spot over GMB's Ranvir Singh romance rumours The pair were among the favourites in the latest series of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice was once again probed over the romance rumours surrounding himself and his recent dance partner, Ranvir Singh.

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch on Wednesday, the professional dancer was almost lost for words when host, Steph McGovern, asked: "Did you enjoy dancing with Ranvir?".

WATCH: Strictly's Ranvir Singh breaks down in tears after shock exit

Left on the spot, the 30-year-old replied: "Loved it, absolutely loved it. I think she really, really developed as a dancer but also the confidence just grows very much. So I was very pleased with the journey."

Steph then teased: "And you still keep in touch with her?", to which Giovanni said: "100 per cent yes. It's pointless you know [to not] be in touch after you spend what, ten hours in the studio together for three months so yeah, we definitely keep in touch."

On the topic of the romance rumours, Steph enquired: "And there were a few rumours doing the rounds. You often see the headlines about a 'potential romance' between you but - that’s not true, is it?"

A coy Giovanni remarked: "Yeah I mean, there's always going to be rumours you know, and I always say that if there is rumours it’s okay because it means that what we’re doing just arrives home because dancing is acting."

Ranvir and Giovanni had sizzling chemistry on the dance floor

He added: "So if we’re doing the Rhumba and doing the Argentine Tango, and people are thinking that we are together, it means that we are doing something right you know? Again, dancing is acting so we need to develop and we need to give the people what they want."

The pair, who dazzled fans and judges with their electric on-screen chemistry, narrowly missed out on the chance to perform in the final after facing Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer in the dance-off.

Steph then addressed Ranvir's appearance on Good Morning Britain following Piers Morgan's surprise exit over his comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Steph said to Giovanni: "Of course she was on the telly this morning replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, were you watching that?" Giovanni replied: "I was watching that 100 per cent. I'm happy for her, because you know, she's brilliant at what she does."

