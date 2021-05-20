Kate Garraway opens up about 'nasty eye infection' which led to epic money blunder The GMB star was reunited with her co-host Ranvir Singh

Kate Garraway was forced to defend herself to her co-host Ranvir Singh after she bailed on her at the last minute due to a "nasty eye infection".

The Good Morning Britain stars were supposed to team up for an undisclosed TV project earlier this week. However, Kate was had to cancel as she couldn't see a thing.

Explaining her situation, the mum-of-two said: "I did bail because I couldn't see. I know it's always one of my excuses, I can barely read the autocue at the best of times, but I had an eye infection Friday.

"Do you remember it was watering a bit when I was on the show, and then it spread to the other eye. So I couldn't put my contacts in, I couldn't see anything."

Leaving Ranvir in fits of laughter, Kate then revealed she had accidentally sent money to the wrong person and was forced to ask for it back.

Kate was reunited with Ranvir on Thursday morning

"I actually was sending random texts to people," she added. "I transferred money into the wrong account and had to ask for it back, it was mortifying. And then I had an ear infection."

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir then joked: "The thing is you've had a quiet year! Honestly…" to which, Kate remarked: "Nothing serious, just frustrating and annoying."

Kate's world was turned upside down when her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. The 53-year-old has since returned to the couple's home in north London.

Kate's husband Derek returned home from hospital last month

The TV star recently released a heartfelt thank you message for the support she has received over the past year. Her book, entitled The Power of Hope, became number one in the Sunday Times bestseller list – and Kate couldn't be happier.

"It makes the struggles to get the book done so worth it," she wrote. "To see and hear how it’s touching you all so much is just incredible and I've been slowly getting through and reading all your messages telling me how it's helping so many of you."

