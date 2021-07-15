Katie Couric has fans taken aback with unbelievable fitness update 64? Says who?

Katie Couric is not one to let the trappings of age take over her, living her life the way she chooses and determining how she wants her body to work.

The journalist shared a picture on her Instagram that left fans staring as she gave them an unbelievable update on what her fitness level is really like.

Katie posted a shot of herself executing a perfect handstand on a mat, without any back support, and in perfect form, toes pointed, wearing full bright blue Alo Yoga gear.

"Yes. This is me. #takethat64 #alo #pilatescooldown #sendmeyourheadstands #simonebiles," she captioned the post, leaving even more jaws dropped upon realization that she's 64 years old.

The journalist's workout photo had fans in awe

Commenters were left just as speechless, although not speechless enough to not leave a comment. Lisa Rinna wrote, "Go Katie!!!!!" and the Katie Couric Media official Instagram page wrote, "we’re making this our phone background."

Kerry Washington also commented, saying, "KATIE!!!! YES!!!!! Lets have an IG yoga date" with a heart-eyed emoji.

Katie has been riding high over the past couple of weeks, inundating her feed with pictures from her daughter Ellie's wedding.

She shared a picture of herself wearing her own gorgeous pink strapless gown by Marchesa, which featured a billowing floor-length skirt with asymmetrical hem, delicately embroidered green and white flowers, and pockets.

Katie shared pictures of her beautiful gown from the wedding

Her daughter stood beside her in her grand wedding dress as she was off to walk down the altar. "My baby!!! PS: In the last pic I'm giving Ellie diamond studs that I had given my sister Emily for her birthday. We miss her," she captioned the picture.

Her fans have been enamored by the several moments she has shared from her daughter's big day. Fellow journalist Deborah Roberts even commented on this picture, saying, "Awww. Beautiful ladies. Love the sleepers!"

