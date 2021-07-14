Katie Couric delights fans with rare video of daughter Carrie during special family celebration The journalist is a doting mother to daughters Ellie and Carrie

Katie Couric is a proud mom-of-two, and while her daughter Ellie has been in the spotlight recently following her wedding, her youngest, Carrie, has kept more low-key.

MORE: Katie Couric reveals emotional story behind daughter's wedding journey

However, over the weekend, the journalist delighted fans by sharing a rare video of the 25-year-old, which had been taken during Ellie's wedding reception.

In the footage, Carrie – who was Maid of Honour for her sister – was sat in front of the stage, singing alongside the Best Man, who was Ellie's husband's brother.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katie Couric reveals exciting announcement

The duo received a positive response from the guests, who could be heard cheering them on in the background of the clip.

MORE: Katie Couric shares gorgeous photo from daughter Ellie's wedding day

MORE: Katie Couric pleads with fans after sharing health concerns from bed

In the caption, Katie wrote: "Late to the party. Carrie and Dave (the MOH and the Best Man-Mark’s brother) played Late to the Party at the reception.

"@carriecmonahan picked it because the @spaceykacey song reminds her of Ellie and Mark.

Katie Couric proudly shared a video of her daughter Carrie singing at her sister's wedding

"'Who needs a crowd when you’re happy at a party for two?' #elliesaysidobrow #bestweekendever."

MORE: Katie Couric causes a stir with huge family news

MORE: Katie Couric designed her huge $6.3million home with sister Clara – and it's epic

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "She is adorable! And so is the best man! They'd make a cute couple themselves lol!" while another wrote: "Your girls are simply spectacular. Your big, warm loving family is so marvellous. Thank you for sharing – gives us all the warmest of feels."

A third added: "Katie, you are so generous to share so many special photos and videos of this beautiful family celebration with all of your followers."

Katie's daughter Ellie tied the knot at the beginning of July

Katie shares Ellie and Carrie with her late husband Jay Monahan. Katie lost Jay to colorectal cancer in 1998, and last month she paid a special tribute to him on what would have been their 32nd wedding anniversary.

MORE: Katie Couric wears bold beach look for important reason

MORE: Katie Couric designed her huge $6.3million home with sister Clara – and it's epic

"Today is June 10th," she wrote. "It would have been our 32nd wedding anniversary. This is a sad day but also a day I feel grateful for the 8 years I was married to Jay and for the way he lives on in our girls."

The TV journalist shares her daughters with late husband Jay Monahan

She went on to marry John Molner on 21 June 2014 at her private home in the Hamptons.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.