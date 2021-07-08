Katie Couric looks incredible in show-stopping pink gown at daughter's wedding The journalist shares two daughters with late husband Jay Monahan

Katie Couric is still basking in the glow of her daughter Ellie's wedding day – and now that some time has passed, she's finally shared her exquisite mother-of-the-bride outfit.

The journalist looked incredible rocking a head-turning pink strapless gown by Marchesa, which featured a billowing floor-length skirt with asymmetrical hem, delicately embroidered green and white flowers and pockets.

"MOB baby. A huge thank you to @georginachapmanmarchesa and her wonderful team for making this dress for me. I [love] it!!!" she captioned a beautiful photo of her standing on a deck surrounded by lush trees.

Katie also treated fans to a number of gorgeous photos from Ellie's big day, including one of her and husband John Molner walking down the aisle, which she captioned: "Was trying not to cry that's why I have this weird expression on my face…"

Another image saw proud mum Katie posing next to the beautiful bride, and a third showed them exchanging a kiss at the 'altar'.

The journalist's firstborn tied the knot with Mark Dobronsky on the Fourth of July, and it sounds like it was a magical time had by all.

On Monday, Katie shared a lovely candid photo of the newlyweds watching a firework display outside. In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "Baby you’re a firework. Happy wedding Ellie and Mark (Of course more pics to come when I recover!."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How beautiful, congratulations," while another wrote: "So beautiful! Congratulations Mark and Ellie!" Today star Al Roker added: "Perfect!! What a beautiful day."

Katie shared her daughter's exciting engagement news back in 2019 alongside a photo of the now-husband and wife. She excitedly captioned it: "OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG. Ellie and Mark are engaged!"

Katie also revealed that Ellie's engagement ring has an extremely sentimental meaning given that Mark proposed with the same ring that she received from her late husband Jay Monahan, who died of colorectal cancer in 1998.

"And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me," she added, followed by: "#happytears #heaskedmypermission #ikeptasecret #jaywouldbesoproud #mazelmazelgoodthings #takegoodcareofmybaby #ohjesusguessihavetothrowawedding #weloveyoumark #monster-in-law love you all!"

