Rebel Wilson is in the best shape of her life after embarking on a 'year of health' in 2020.

The Pitch Perfect actress has lost an incredible 65lbs since she began her wellness journey, and now she's revealed the one routine she picked up that's helped her reach her target weight.

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's incredible 'year of health'

At the start of her transformation, the 41-year-old attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine.

Of course, Rebel also tweaked her diet, placing an emphasis on nutritious, high-protein foods.

Rebel has lost over 65lbs

"The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

Rebel continued: "What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life."

Speaking of why she waited until her 40s to overhaul her health and wellbeing, she explained: "It just wasn't a priority, and I didn't know how to do it right.

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go."

Rebel credits 'moderate walking' with helping her lose body fat

Earlier this year, Rebel revealed that she did, in fact, freeze her eggs as "a backup plan", however, in May, she made the heartbreaking confession that she is "struggling with fertility".

Captioning a sombre photo on Instagram, she said: "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

