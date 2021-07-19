Today's Al Roker marks heartwarming milestone with son Nick alongside unseen family photos

Al Roker has shared a series of pictures to celebrate his son's 19th birthday - and revealed the incredible surprise gift.

Nick is a big New York Yankees baseball fan and his father took him to stadium on Sunday evening for a game; it was the first birthday they were able to celebrate since the pandemic began.

During the game, the big screen shared a message that read: "Happy birthday, Nick Roker!"

As Al and his family cheered, a stadium employee arrived with a cupcake - and a flaming candle - for Nick, and they proceeded to sing to the birthday boy.

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates son Nick's 19th birthday

"Wow. Sure beats a card. Thanks to @brian_mcguire_cashman and all the nice folks at @yankees including Carrie," Al captioned the post, thanking the staff and the Yankees general manager.

"The #birthdaytradition continues! Our first #postpandemic @yankees game celebrating @nick.roker155," Al shared alongside a picture of his family, including wife Deborah Roberts at the game.

Al also shared the birthday cake they gifted Nick - with the Yankees logo iced on the top - as well as a series of throwback pictures.

Nick celebrated his 19th birthday

Deborah also shared a picture from the day Nick was born, writing: "From the moment you entered this world, against all odds, with those shiny eyes and that beautiful head of hair, you have dazzled your family Nick Roker.

"Your gentle spirit…your kind heart…your perseverance…your drive and dedication and your optimism make you a special gift to anyone who has glimpsed your soul. It’s hard to believe that it was 19 years ago that we first met you.

"We have not stopped basking, laughing and cherishing you since. You may be a young adult now but you’ll always be my baby. Happy birthday my sweet guy. We love you beyond measure!"

Al shared a series of old famly photos

Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

He added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

