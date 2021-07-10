Al Roker receives overwhelming support following proud news about son Nick He shares his youngest son with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker is one very proud father and his fans were equally as congratulatory following the Today show star's update on his only son, Nick.

The weatherman shared several videos and photos of his boy - who has special needs - and his wife, Deborah Roberts, taking part in running races for charity and it was clear that emotions were running high.

Al captioned the first post: "My boy, @nick.roker155 is taking part in the @achilles_international #resilencerelay in spite of #elsa lashing the northeast. #runnickrun."

He proudly videoed him and cheered him on as he completed two races despite the nasty weather conditions.

Al added: "Way to go son," in the caption of one clip and Deborah couldn't help but comment either. The ABC journalist wrote: "So proud of him," and a fan noted: "@debrobertsabc you and @alroker are like the proudest parents on earth! So nice to see."

It wasn't just Nick's mum and dad who were offering their congratulations either. Fans flooded the comments of all the posts with kind words, calling him, "awesome," and, "inspiring".

Nick and his family were incredibly proud of his achievement

Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

He added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Nick ran with his mum Deborah

Al doesn't deny it can sometimes be hard but that he is continuously admiring his youngest. "Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet," Al wrote.

"But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."

