Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to Siegfried Fischbacher, who passed away on 13 January.

The journalist dedicated her social media page to the legendary Las Vegas magician who died at the age of 81.

MORE: Today's Al Roker's wife fights back tears in emotional family photo

She shared two photos of herself interviewing the late star - who was one half of the double act Siegfried and Roy - and captioned them with a heartfelt message.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker branded 'super dad' after sweet gesture for son Nick

"When I sat down with Siegfried Fischbacher in August 2019 in 110 degree Las Vegas heat, it never occurred to me it would be his last interview," she wrote. "He was gregarious and funny and optimistic. Today Vegas is a bit less vibrant.

"At 81 Siegfried has passed on just months after his longtime partner Roy Horn. Together they electrified Vegas and ushered in the strip as we know it today. Perhaps they are both now bringing a bit of dazzle to the angels. #rip."

Her followers adored her sentimental post and commented: "Sweet tribute to a magical man," and "May he rest eternally in peace. He and Roy can now dazzle together as you say".

MORE: Al Roker's home is a better take on the Hamptons - see inside

READ: Al Roker's wife Deborah gives update on star following cancer battle

Deborah interviewed Siegfried in 2019

Siegfried died of pancreatic cancer in Las Vegas a few months after Roy died of COVID-19 complications in May.

Horn was famously attacked by one of their white tigers, which were a part of their act, in 2003.

He was able to regain the ability to walk but their long-running Las Vegas residency came to an end.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah sparks reaction in rare video inside family home

SEE: Al Roker shares rare video of all three children following cancer diagnosis

Siegfried and Roy were famed illusionists

Other stars paid tribute to Siegfried too, with David Copperfield calling him, "a legend in magic," and fellow magician Penn Juliette branding him "pure showbiz and pure class".

After Horn's passing in 2020, Siegfried said: "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

May they both rest in peace.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.