Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo The Today show star has had a difficult year

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads.

The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo.

MORE: Al Roker receives overwhelming support following proud news about son Nick

In the snapshot, Al - who documents his daily walks - was dripping with sweat and had clearly had a tough exercise session. He captioned the image: "Channeling #richardsimmons #sweatinwiththeoldies @sunyoswego," but despite his jokey message, fans urged him to slow down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker delivers inspiring message while out for his daily walk

"Al take it slow you don't need to over do," wrote one, while a second said: "Be careful out there," and a third added: "OMG Al, you been walking all the time, al cool it down."

Even his wife, Deborah Roberts, interjected with a comment: "Oh my," the journalist exclaimed.

MORE: Al Roker shares date night photo and fans are obsessed with this detail

READ: Al Roker's wife Deborah shares sad post following celebrity death

While it's great that Al is keeping in shape, he's not had the easiest year, and fans were no doubt concerned he was overdoing it.

Al's sweaty selfie had fans concerned

In September 2020, Al was diagnosed with prostate cancer after a routine check with his doctor. He underwent surgery in November and was later given the all-clear, but continues to have check-ups every six months.

READ: Al Roker stuns with exciting announcement following daughter's wedding

MORE: Al Roker shares inspiring new video and urges fans to get checked amid cancer battle

The father-of-three opened up about the diagnosis on The Patient Story and said: "Your mind hears cancer and it goes to the next level. My doctor closed the door and he said 'I always like to have these meetings face to face,' and it was my first like, 'oh, wait, what does that mean?'"

Al and Deborah have been married for more than 20 years

Speaking of the moment he told his family and wife, he said: "[My wife] was upset obviously. We waited till the weekend to tell our kids.

"They were very upset, obviously. I said, 'It’s okay. Doctor said, yes, it’s aggressive. I’m not going to sugarcoat this, but he said we caught it early.'

"My son, Nick, is very sweet. He’s a sweet boy, and he’s got some learning issues. He was really upset and was kind of reacting."

Fortunately, Al has gone from strength to strength and is focusing on his health, his family and informing others of the importance of regular check-ups.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.