Lisa Rinna has been known to delight fans several times with tongue-in-cheek references to pop culture and herself.

However, her latest Instagram post manages to capture a hilarious reference and also show off a bit of leg.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star re-posted a meme on her Instagram account which combined her with the stars of Sex and the City.

In the picture, she hiked up her dress as she ran outside the restaurant where Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were photographed in New York City while shooting the reboot.

The two stars pointed, in this instance, to Lisa as she ran as fast as her legs could take her. "Repost from @bravoobsesseduk Housewives and the city! #housewivesmemes #bravomemes" she wrote in the caption.

Lisa makes an appearance in the Sex and the City reboot

The post received a side-splitting reaction from her fans and followers, with a fan writing, "These are so epic!"

Many pointed out the editing job on Lisa, writing, "What happened to the foot on the ground?" and "That ankle should be examined by a doctor."

The RHOBH icon has posted several memes of hers, from the show and off, on her Instagram account and has used them to encourage fans to laugh along with her.

Her memes have slowly acquired legendary status among the fandom

She recently re-posted another one that showed her during different points of the day and her moods during them, including Sunday morning, brunch, afternoon, and night.

"Seems about right," she captioned it. The reaction to that was just as big, with fans relating heavily and leaving comments like, "Sunday Funday vibezzzz," and "sounds about right hahaha."

