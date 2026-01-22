Chris Noth reveals why his friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker ended

Former Sex and the City star Chris Noth has confirmed that he is no longer friends with Sarah Jessica Parker, saying the relationship ended following her public response to sexual assault allegations made against him in 2021.

In a preview clip from the January 26 episode of Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, the 71-year-old actor addressed speculation about a rift with his former co-star. “We’re not friends – I think that’s pretty obvious,” Chris said, linking the estrangement to how Sarah Jessica and other cast members reacted after the allegations became public.

In December 2021, The Hollywood Reporter published allegations from two women who accused Chris of sexual assault in incidents they said occurred in 2004 and 2015. A third woman later made similar allegations to The Daily Beast, relating to an alleged incident in 2010. Chris denied all allegations at the time, stating he “has and would never cross that line,” and describing the claims as false.

Following the reports, Sarah Jessica released a joint statement with Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, saying they were "deeply saddened" by the allegations and that they supported the women who had come forward.

Chris said he was disappointed by the statement and by the lack of private communication beforehand. He described the response as "brand management" and said he believed a personal conversation should have taken place, given their long professional relationship.

"You’ve known me for many years," he said, adding that he would have wanted the opportunity to explain his position directly.

Reflecting on the fallout, Chris said the situation clarified where relationships stood and acknowledged that the outcome was painful. "That was hurtful, and it really affected everything," he said.

Earlier this month, speculation about lingering tension resurfaced after Chris posted a gym photo on Instagram with a caption referencing the new year. A comment referencing Sarah Jessica’s recent Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes drew a brief response from Chris, prompting renewed online discussion.

Following the allegations, Chris was also written out of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… His character, Mr Big, died in the premiere episode, and previously filmed scenes intended for the season one finale were not aired.