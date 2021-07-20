Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news And just like that… she's back

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news.

The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth.

Bridget was spotted on the set of the Sex and the City reboot in New York, HBO Max's And Just Like That…, sparking reactions that she'll be one of the actors making a return to the series.

She played Natasha Naginsky on the show, Mr. Big's first wife, for a seven episode recurring role. Big cheated on his wife with Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, causing Natasha to fall down the stairs and chip her tooth, resulting in a now-iconic scathing apology scene between her and Carrie.

Bridget was spotted on the set of the Sex and the City reboot

Several fans and dedicated Instagram pages to the SATC fandom reacted to the news with major excitement. One shared pictures of her from the set, writing, "Here she comes… Attack of the Five Foot Ten Woman," and another wrote, "ALERT: Natasha is back!!!"

Celebrity journalist Evan Ross Katz shared a still of Bridget from the show and captioned it with the character's full iconic speech, writing, "Natasha is SEX AND THE CITY roy. al. ty. What could she be doing back all of these years later, 10+ into Carrie and Big's marriage?"

Chris Noth is also slated to return to the show as Mr. Big, and several rumors suggest that his marriage with Carrie might be on the rocks in the reboot.

The first image from And Just Like That...

Sarah created the initial buzz for the show by sharing the first still, showing her, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis' characters in their new forms for the reboot.

The only one missing from the central cast is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, as she has since tried to distance herself from the show.

