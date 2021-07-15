Lisa Rinna may live a charmed life in Los Angeles with her two children and her happy marriage to Harry Hamlin, but a shocking turn of events almost destroyed her life - before it had even begun.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's beloved mother, Lois, was attacked by a serial killer and could have lost her life.

Lisa spoke briefly about her mom's terrifying brush with the Trailside Killer on her show and said: "A few years before I was born my mom was attacked by a man that she worked with."

His real name was David Carpenter and Lisa said he picked up Lois at a bus stop but rather than drive her home he took her down a deserted road and attempted to rape and kill her.

"Luckily, a military policeman had seen them drive down this deserted road and he knew no one was supposed to be down there and he followed them down," the star added. "My mom was saved that day by that military policeman."

Lois was believed to be the first victim of the man who went on to kill at least ten people and she also revealed some harrowing details on RHOBH too.

Lisa's mother was the first known victim of the Trailside Killer

The 93-year-old survivor - who was attacked in the 1960s - explained: "I was lucky. Very lucky. I shouldn't be here. You shouldn't even be here," Lois said to her daughter during the episode.

"I was the first one he went to jail for. They gave him seven and a half years."

The murderer was given his Trailside Killer name because he stalked and took the lives of people hiking on trails in San Francisco.

Lisa and her mom are incredibly close

After his release for the attempted murder of Lois, David continued his attacks and spent several years behind bars for kidnapping, only to serve his sentence and up his violence, going on to kill numerous victims.

He was sentenced to die in 1988 and remains on death row in San Quentin prison.

