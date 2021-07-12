Lisa Rinna's high-cut birthday swimsuit sets social media on fire This is how you turn 58

Lisa Rinna is no stranger to proving that she doesn't look her age, a champion of aging gracefully and not letting it hold you down in any way.

SEE: Lisa Rinna delights fans with hilarious peek into her married life

However, her latest photo took that idea to an 11 as she posed in just a steamy swimsuit and sunglasses to ring in the beginning of a new year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna celebrates her mother's 93rd birthday with an amazing TikTok

The actress and reality TV icon posted a selfie to her Instagram as she pouted in her simple white swimsuit, with a plunging neckline and high cut that's sure to get palms sweaty. She simply wore with it her naturally tousled hair and thick sunglasses.

MORE: Lisa Rinna puts on a very risqué display after stunning nude photo

"This is 58," she captioned the photo with some heart emojis, a dancer, and champagne glasses, referencing how old she turned this birthday and not looking it one bit.

No one in the comments section could believe that Lisa was 58 after looking at this photo

Her fans and followers wholeheartedly agreed, leaving comments that marvelled at how she managed to look so young and fit. "58 looks great on you," one fan wrote, while another said, "You sure you're not 38?!?!"

MORE: Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin steals the show as she displays killer dance moves

MORE: Lisa Rinna's pool inside her $4 million home is far from what you'd expect

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated her birthday yesterday, rocking out on a boat with several of her friends and husband, Harry Hamlin. She even uploaded a clip of them singing to her as they sat with slices of cake.

Lisa celebrated her 58th birthday beside the water with her husband and friends

While Lisa posted several snaps and videos from the trip, no one caught the public's attention from the trip quite like Harry did.

Lisa posted another clip of Harry dancing on the deck of their yacht, even though the weather turned quite choppy, and he was clearly having the time of his life. "Harry [expletive] Hamlin," she simply captioned it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.