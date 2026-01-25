Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals the cosmetic procedures she's had

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin is setting the record straight on her appearance, candidly detailing which cosmetic procedures she's had – and which popular rumors simply aren't true.

In a new interview with Variety, the 24-year-old shut down long-standing speculation about lip fillers. "I've always had these lips," Amelia said, explaining that she's currently doing SkinVive, which she described as a moisturising injection rather than a filler.

© WWD via Getty Images Amelia with mom Lisa Rinna

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has previously been open about undergoing a nose job, as well as an emergency breast reduction at age 16 after a nipple piercing became infected. Years later, she chose to have a breast augmentation – a decision she now reflects on with honesty.

"I was dating somebody who was older than me when I was younger, and I sort of allowed his beauty perception to affect my choices," she told the outlet. Amelia explained that she wasn't happy with the scarring left from her reduction and opted for another procedure, but says the outcome was not what she had agreed to.

© Getty Images Amelia with her sister Delilah Belle

The surgery led to serious complications and another medical emergency. "My breasts literally could not handle what was put in me," she recalled, explaining that the implants pressed on her nerves and severely impacted her mobility. Amelia ultimately underwent a 14-hour reconstruction surgery.

She previously detailed the ordeal on the Skinny Confidential podcast in 2020, revealing she was just hours away from sepsis after developing mastitis caused by an infected nipple piercing. "When I tell you, my boobs were this big," she said at the time, explaining that surgery was the only solution.

© FilmMagic Amelia Gray at the Golden Globes

The American model has had quite the journey into supermodel status, having transitioned from reality star (having appeared on Real Housewives alongside her family) and making her runway debut back in 2018, walking for American designer Dennis Basso.

Since then, the model has become hot property on the catwalk, walking for everyone from Miu Miu, Chanel, Balenciaga and Off-White, and is as regularly spotted on the front row.

© Getty Images Amelia Gray walks for Ann Demeulemeester at the Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Amelia's modelling career later opened the door to acting. Her first role came via Ryan Murphy's new series The Beauty, which she booked while seriously unwell in a Paris hotel room. "I did one take, sent it in and forgot about it," she said. "If it's meant to be, it's meant to be."

The Beauty airs new episodes Wednesdays on FX.