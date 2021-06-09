Sofia Vergara turns heads in strapless dress with unexpected detail Sofia Vergara turns heads in strapless dress with unexpected detail

Sofia Vergara never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion, and on Tuesday night, the TV judge styled out another show-stopping look on the latest episode of America's Got Talent.

The Modern Family star looked gorgeous in a strapless navy dress with intricate silver leaf embroidery and pearls, which was accessorised with a set of diamond necklaces.

Beauty-wise, Sofia's long brunette hair was styled in loose waves, and she opted for a bold makeup look with a smokey eye and hot pink lipstick.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara teases AGT news in new promo

Sofia is one of the four judges on AGT, alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

The show kicked off at the beginning of the month, and saw Simon return to the judges' table after missing the second half of the last season due to injury.

Sofia joined the judging panel on AGT last season and it was certainly an eventful debut! Heidi was forced to briefly step away following a COVID-19 scare, and Simon missed most of the series after breaking his back following a bike accident.

Sofia Vergara's dress featured gorgeous embroidery details

It's been a busy time for Sofia now that AGT is back on the screen, but prior to the start of the new series, the star enjoyed some quality family time away at her luxurious holiday home, Casa Chipi Chipi, where she soaked up the sun with her husband, Joe Manganiello and their pet chihuahua.

The couple have been married since 2015 and delight fans when they post snapshots of themselves together.

The AGT judge looked as stylish as ever on Tuesday's show

Sofia has rocked some seriously chic outfits in the years since they tied the knot but her wedding day dress can't be forgotten.

Grazia reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

The breathtaking dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic skirt with billowing train.

