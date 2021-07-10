Sofia Vergara embraces her curves in sizzling lace-up swimsuit She celebrates her 49th birthday today!

Another day, another show-stopping swimsuit for Sofia Vergara who can do no wrong in the swimwear style stakes.

The America's Got Talent judge turned up the heat during her tropical vacation and her bright yellow one-piece was a scene-stealer.

MORE: Sofia Vergara's low-cut swimsuit photo leaves fans divided

Sofia, 49, shared a boomerang clip from the crystal blue waters of her holiday destination but her bold bathing suit still managed to stand out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in figure-hugging sequinned dress

The mum-of-one wiggled her hips and did a little dance alongside some of her fellow holidaymakers and proved she's still got her model figure.

Sofia's swimsuit - which was laced up the front - had fans falling over themselves to get their hands on as they asked: "Where is your suit from?" and many others added: "You are so gorgeous," along with on-fire emojis.

MORE: Inside America's Got Talent judges' luxurious homes: Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara & more

SEE: Sofia Vergara dazzles in the dreamiest look – and fans can't stop swooning

The Modern Family star is currently soaking up the sun with her family at her sensational beach home, known as Casa Chipi Chipi.

Sofia and her loved ones are soaking up the sun in paradise

She has been giving her fans a peek inside her luxury vacation ever since she jetted off last month.

Sofia has never shared the exact location of her and her husband, Joe Manganiello's luxurious beachside property, but it is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

MORE: Sofia Vergara floors fans in strapless black bustier at family party – wait until you see the cake!

DISCOVER: Inside Sofia Vergara’s jaw-dropping gardens at her $26million Beverly Hills estate

The actress celebrates her birthday today - 10 July - and has likely taken the trip to ring in her big day.

Sofia is on vacation with her family

She previously told Women's Health that the secret to ageing is to simply accept it.

"I'm 45," she said at the time. "Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can't be perfect. It's not that you hate it, or that you're upset about it, but it is our reality. We're changing. I see it happening to me."

She works out four times a week to stay in shape but admits she hates it.

"It's like torture for me," she said. "I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I'm in a bad mood while I'm doing it, I'm in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.