America's Got Talent star Sofia Vergara is a very family-orientated person, and loves sharing pictures with her family on some lavish vacations.

The 48-year-old delighted fans with her latest family snaps, one of which included her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 29, who she had with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

The beautiful family pictures saw her posing with husband Joe Manganiello, Manolo and some family friends on a beautiful beach setting.

Further images showed the star posing with her friend, as well as some enjoying a dinner in a beach cabana. "#casachipichipi," she wrote, adding a seashell and crab emoji.

Casa Chipi Chipi is the name of Sofia's sensational beach home, and she frequently shares insights into her life with there with fans.

Her followers loved her family photos, but many noticed that Joe was holding their pet chihuahua, Bubbles, in all of the pictures, and that he'd done it in many more before.

"Joe is always holding the dog lol," noted one fan, while another said: "That dog is everywhere with you guys."

Sofia was joined by her family and friends

A third joked: " Ok I'm freaked, joe really the dog is awesome but really it’s in almost all your photos. I like dogs. But you're married to one of the most popular Latino women in AMERICA??"

The Modern Family star uploaded several other snaps from her holiday, including one of a girls' night with her friends, and one where she cuddled up with Bubbles.

Sofia and Joe have been married for five years, but the couple still go on romantic dates, and Sofia floored fans with her beautiful look last week.

The star was ready for a glam night out

She looked gorgeous in a floor-length white gown, which would be perfect for a breezy day at the beach with colorful seashells printed all over it.

"Back to Chipi!!!" she captioned the photo set alongside some seafood emojis. And the loving couple were joined by Bubbles, who stole the show as the pup attempted to wriggle out of Joe's arms.

Fans were falling in love with her look, filling the comments section with heart emojis and various exclamations of "gorgeous!" and "beautiful!" with many complimenting the dress as well.

