Katie Couric mourns the loss of someone special in heartbreaking post Almost seven years since his passing

Katie Couric left her fans feeling emotional with her as she shared a heartbreaking reminder on her social media, putting up a picture to remember someone who was a friend to her and was admired by millions of people across the globe.

Katie posted a throwback photo of herself with the late Robin Williams, who passed away almost seven years ago.

She remembered Robin on his birthday, which was July 21, and mourned the fact that he wasn't around to see it, especially considering he would've turned 70. "Happy birthday Robin. You should have been around to celebrate your big 7-0. I miss you. Everyone misses you," she wrote in the caption.

She tried to remember happy times as well and start a conversation, adding to the caption, "Tell me your favorite Robin Williams movie below!

"Mine is Mrs. Doubtfire -drive by fruiting! Oh… and Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, Patch Adams, Good Morning Vietnam, Moscow on the Hudson, Aladdin, pretty much everything he was ever in."

Katie remembered the legendary actor on what would've been his 70th birthday

Several other industry veterans let their feelings be known in the comments section, including Sharon Stone, who wrote, "He was my neighbor I miss him so," and Angie Harmon, saying, "Awakenings & Aladdin!! He was the reason I became an actor!!"

Many others in the comments section remembered the comedic legend by sharing their favorite movies of his, with one writing, "Hook. 'THERE YOU ARE, PETER!!!'" and another saying, "Dead Poet's Society!! Oh, Captain, my Captain."

The journalist emotionally shared the story of her friend Sarah

The journalist recently had another emotional moment on her social media, this time about her friend who was suffering from cancer.

She shared pictures of her friend Sarah and asked her followers to leave inspirational messages in the comments section. She responded to them writing, "your responses make me cry. Thank you all. Restores my faith in humanity."

