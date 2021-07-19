Katie Couric admits to being in tears as she shares heartbreaking post with fans The star reached out to her followers on Instagram

Katie Couric reached out to her fans with a poignant post on Sunday – and admitted that their incredible response had left her in tears. The multi-talented star took to social media to share an update on her friend Sarah's cancer battle, along with a message from Sarah herself.

Katie wrote: "Some of you may remember my friend Sarah (@soos21), who I met in May of last year. Last February, Sarah was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and had to undergo an intense regimen of treatments during the height of the pandemic.

"This has been a very difficult and challenging journey for Sarah, and I've asked her to share an update on how she's doing (see below). I love my followers. Can you all send her a message of love, encouragement and support below? It will make her day!!"

The 64-year-old then shared Sarah's message. "After 16 months of IV chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, radiation, oral chemotherapy, a full hysterectomy and a random tumor found on my abdomen during surgery (gotta keep me on my toes, right?), I'm officially considered in remission. Because triple-negative breast cancer is aggressive and I'm BRCA1, there's a higher risk of recurrence. I'm starting new drug for 1 year to hopefully reduce those chances.

Katie shared a message from friend Sarah with her fans

"I'm struggling emotionally and physically, which I know is normal. My body hurts, I'm fatigued, I'm sensitive, I'm fearful. A part of me feels as if I have no femininity left - my boobs are gone, my reproductive system is gone, my hair is awkward, I've gained 25 lbs. I look in the mirror sometimes and I just… cry.

"Sadie (who's in the last pic!) has been my happy place since I adopted her. She's just the sweetest 9-year-old gal who fills my heart with so much joy. I look at her, smile and just feel… calm. It's a classic case of 'who saved who'."

Sarah was previously diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer

Katie concluded her post: "PS. From Katie again: your responses make me cry. Thank you all. Restores my faith in humanity. And this post is for all of you struggling, feeling lonely and scared. We care. Whoever you are. Wherever you are. And whatever you are dealing with."

Christie Brinkley was among those to comment, telling Sarah: "Your incredible outer beauty seems to be matched by only by your inner beauty, strength, charm and courage. I'm adding my sincere best wishes to the chorus or healing vibes heading your way…"

