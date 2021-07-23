BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood reveals exotic secret skill – and you'll be impressed The presenter is a woman of many talents

Is there anything Carol Kirkwood can't do? Not only she is an expert meteorologist and author, but it turns out that she is also a very keen belly dancer.

The weather presenter made the surprising revelation to Mail Online's Eden Confidential, revealing: "I can belly-dance."

The 59-year-old added: "It is actually quite hard, but I learned to do it when I was a student travelling in Turkey and Greece.

"I can't claim to be very good at it — but I do at least have the belly for it these days."

To the delight of her fans, Carol has been giving several interviews lately to promote her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon, and has been talking about the book, as well as her personal life.

Carol has been promoting her debut novel, Under the Greek Moon

Last week she sat down with Alex Jones on The One Show and was left blushing when she made a cheeky reference about her new boyfriend.

"Your face is lit up talking about it," Alex told Carol as she described her novel. She then added: "Now between us, and the viewers and nobody else has your own relationship inspire... you haven't talked about it, have you? And it has been going on for a while. Oh, you should see him."

Carol couldn't help but laugh and blush at the comments made by Alex, who then added: "Has your own relationship inspired this romance?"

"Not in the slightest. My relationship is straightforward, this one isn't. There are red herrings that take you here, there and everywhere. Lots of plots, lots of turns and twists in this tale," the weather presenter added.

Not giving up in her quest to find out more about the 59-year-old's new romance, Alex stated: "But the feeling of falling in love must have lifted you to a point where you can write about it."