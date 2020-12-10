Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy as she announces surprise new album will drop tonight 'Evermore' will be a sister record to Swift's recent release 'Folklore'

As if releasing one surprise album this year wasn't enough, Taylor Swift has today announced that her ninth studio album, titled Evermore, will be released tonight - and needless to say fans are thrilled!

The superstar took to social media to reveal the exciting news. Alongside a photo showing Swift dressed in a checked coat with her back to the camera, she wrote: "I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and Folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It's called Evermore.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

She continued: "I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement at the news of the surprise album release and quickly took to Twitter to comment. One Swiftie wrote, "Still not done with the emotional wreck that is Folklore then you're telling us you'll release a new album again?! ONLY TAYLOR SWIFT"

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she released Folklore in July of this year

"I've got goosebumps! We're ready, Taylor" another fan tweeted.

"How am I supposed to sleep, to concentrate, to do anything and to prepare for A NEW ALBUM?!? HOW" a third said.

Evermore will see Swift team up once again with The National's Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, producer Jack Antonoff and William Bowery– who Swift recently confirmed to be boyfriend Joe Alwyn – all of whom worked on Folklore, Taylor's eighth studio album which was released in July of this year.

According to the tracklist, which the singer released in a separate post, Bon Iver will feature on the album's title song, 'Evermore' while The National are set to appear on a track called 'Coney Island'. US band Haim will also feature on a song called 'No body, no crime'.

Evermore will be available from 5 am Friday 11th December for UK fans, and will be accompanied by a brand new music video for the album's first single 'Willow' - we can't wait!

