Ruth Langsford reveals Eamonn Holmes's first choice of baby name – and she's not a fan! The This Morning stars are parents to son Jack

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes started dating all the way back in 1996 and in 2002 welcomed their only child together, son Jack.

While their baby boy's arrival was a joyous time for the family, there was one contentious issue that arose at the time – what to name their newborn.

Ruth revealed all on Tuesday's episode of This Morning as the couple discussed co-star Dr Zoe Williams's choice to name her son Lisbon Lion, having first met her partner in the Portuguese capital.

"Is he a Celtic supporter?" Eamonn enquired. "I have no idea, darling," his wife answered, with Eamonn then adding: "Now you're looking at me [like that] – but the child's called Lisbon Lion, Celtic won the European Cup in Portugal in Lisbon in 1967… They were known as the Lisbon Lions."

Ruth and Eamonn eventually married in June 2010

"Ok, well if that's your theory," Ruth replied. "You stopped me calling our child Alex," Eamonn then remarked. "After Alex Ferguson!" his wife explained. "And you said it was sad and pathetic!" he then exclaimed. "I did," Ruth replied. "And you called him Jack instead." "A good, solid Jack," Ruth agreed.

Eamonn is a father of four; he shares eldest children Declan, 32, Rebecca, 30, and Niall, 28, with his ex-wife Gabrielle. The former couple were married from 1985 until 1994 when they separated. They were officially divorced in 2005.

Eamonn pictured with all four of his children

Back in April, the TV star revealed that he is set to become a grandfather for the first time with the news that Declan is expecting a baby with wife Jenny.

Ruth has a good relationship with Declan, Rebecca and Niall and has previously joked about being their 'wicked stepmother'.

Ruth has joked about her role as a 'wicked stepmother'

"It is interesting how it's always the stepmothers who are portrayed as the wicked or evil stepmother," said Ruth during an appearance on Loose Women. "I am officially a stepmother, although they don't call me that phrase often."

"I have that with my stepchildren. I actually sign things, 'From your wicked stepmother.' It's like a term of endearment in a way," Ruth added. "I'm very lucky I have a fantastic relationship with my stepchildren. I always think a stepmother has to be very nurturing actually, it's a very difficult balance and a fine tight rope you're walking."

