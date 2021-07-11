Eamonn Holmes confuses fans with latest photo as he shares health update The This Morning presenter took a garden selfie

Eamonn Holmes shared a new selfie from his garden with fans – and it was a photo with a difference! Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted a picture that showed his legs leaning up on the armrest of his outdoor sofa as the star took some time out to relax on Sunday.

The 61-year-old captioned the snap: "That's my barefoot garden back/leg strengthening exercise routine done. This is a good stretch position for me to finish with. Nice Day… Hope it is with you too."

Eamonn's photo sparked debate as one of his followers shared that they initially thought the legs belonged to the star's wife and co-star, Ruth Langsford.

"Wow I thought they belonged to Ruth… go you Eamonn," they commented.

Another of Eamonn's fans suspected the star had used hair removal products, and teased him: "Who shaves their legs???"

The dad-of-four responded: "Not me." A third follower joined in the joking, posting three crying-laughing emojis as they added: "Things are bad when your legs look smoother than mine."

Eamonn's legs photo prompted plenty of comments

A fourth complimented the star, writing: "Nicely tanned legs," while another sweetly wished the star well, commenting: "Hope you are feeling a difference in your pain relief Eamonn," adding a heart emoji.

The broadcaster has kept fans updated in his battle with chronic pain, although it sounds like hope is on the horizon.

After struggling for several weeks, the star went to hospital for a diagnosis and discovered it was caused by a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs.

The star shares a lovely garden in Surrey with wife Ruth

Last month, Eamonn posted a series of pictures from his trip to Glasgow – where he was seen touring the city with crutches. "Determined to still get around," he wrote in the caption. "Been to Bonnie Scotland over the Bank Holiday. Crutches and all..."

Upon seeing his post, wife Ruth Langsford encouraged him by writing: "We need to get you back on the golf course!"

