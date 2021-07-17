Heidi Klum poses in SIXTEEN perfect summer bikinis as she celebrates major achievement

Heidi Klum has shared an epic video montage of her trying on 16 dfifferent bikinis ahead of a fun vacation.

"Tell me you’re going on vacation without telling me you’re going on vacation," she captioned the video which showed her posing in a pink and red string number, a sporty purple bikini, a neon tropical print and a purple leopard-print style.

As the video continued, she kept changing outfits, sharing a variety of styles including a gorgeous black halter-neck style, and a daring all-white piece.

Heidi Klum poses in perfect summer bikinis

The model kept her blonde locks loose as she danced around in the skimpy swimwear paired with oversized black sunglasses.

Heidi was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz for the getaway. In a second post she shared a sunset snap of the two sitting together, and captioned the picture: "Last night with my love."

Heidi shares children Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and 11-year-old Lou with ex-husband Seal.

She shared a picture of their final night on vacation

She married 31-year-old Tom, a German musician, in 2019, after a year of dating and following his decision to get the blessing of her children.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,"Heidi told People magazine.

"He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."

Making The Cut is back!

The posts come as Heidi also revealed that season two of her hit Amazon realty show, Making The Cut dropped on 16 July.

"And ... here it is," she captioned the post alongside a promo poster for the series.

"I won’t forget the special time and the amazing journey we all had creating this show. Thank you to our amazing and talented designers for trusting @timgunn and I.

"Thank you to our entire crew and everyone who worked so hard in bringing @makingthecuttv Season 2 to life while keeping us safe during the pandemic. Now available on @amazonprimevideo."

Making The Cut is available on Amazon Prime now.

