Heidi Klum shares rare photo of her children on sun-soaked family holiday The German supermodel is a proud mom of four

Heidi Klum has been sharing some enviable holiday snapshots with fans on Instagram as she enjoys some down time with her family. And, much to their delight, she has even shared some rare photos of her children as they relax in the sun.

MORE: Inside America's Got Talent judges' luxurious homes: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum & more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum dances with daughters Leni and Lou

In her latest holiday post, shared on Wednesday, Heidi began with a candid snapshot showing her boys, Henry and Johan, playing around in the sea. One sibling can be seen pushing the other in the back as they stand in the surf, while a second image show the teens on the beach with their step-father, Tom Kaulitz.

READ: Heidi Klum is a beach goddess as she emerges from ocean

MORE: America's Got Talent judges' children: Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and more

Heidi shared some rare photos of her sons on holiday

Heidi, 48, is a proud mom to four children – daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 11, and sons Henry, 15, and 14-year-old Johan. She shares her kids with ex-husband Seal; the former couple were married in May 2005 but ended their marriage after seven years together. Leni's biological father is Formula One's Flavio Briatore although Seal officially adopted her in 2009.

READ: Heidi Klum's ex-husband Seal shocks fans with post-divorce comments

MORE: Heidi Klum makes surprising pregnancy revelation

Heidi recently shared this romantic snapshot with husband Tom

Heidi stunned fans at the weekend as she shared a particularly risqué photo with her husband. The snapshot showed Heidi topless and kissing Tom as they sat on the beach and made a love heart with their hands.

The couple were legally married in February 2019 and went on to tie the knot for a second time in a star-studded ceremony just a few months later.

The couple have been married since 2019

In an interview with People last year, Heidi said she is a "much happier person" since meeting Tom, guitarist in the German rock band Tokio Hotel.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," the TV star added. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."