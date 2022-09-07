Heidi Klum's relationship with ex-husband Seal in their own words The couple were married for seven years

Heidi Klum may be happily married for the third time but it's not made her relationship with her ex-husband, Seal, any easier.

Despite what was described as an amicable divorce between the America's Got Talent host and the British singer in 2014, they've both made it quite clear that things are no longer rosy.

Right from the start, Heidi and Seal's romance was unique. After their first date she revealed to him that she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore's baby.

WATCH: Heidi Klum pulls off impressive ABBA dance routine with daughters

Seal told the Mirror: "I laughed and said, 'Already? That's amazing!' She said, ‘Not with you stupid'."

Nevertheless, Seal wasn't ready to give up on Heidi and became her firstborn's father before marrying the German model in 2005.

They went on to have three more children together, and renew their vows several times before their marriage came to and end seven years after they said, 'I Do'.

Heidi and Seal have four children

Rumors swirled as to the reason behind the demise of their relationship, but their statement at the time said that they had simple "grown apart".

It read : "While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate. We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart.

"This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition. We thank our family, friends, and fans for their kind words of support. And for our children’s sake, we appreciate you respecting our privacy."

Seal adopted Heidi's firstborn, Leni, when she was a baby

But while Heidi has gone on to find love once again with Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom Kaulitz, Seal remains single and the former couple's relationship strained.

Seal hinted at problems when he opened up to US Weekly and revealed details of their co-parenting: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it is really easy and that's not a real challenge at all."

He continued: "But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces." Seal then shocked when he admitted: "I never had that teamwork [with Heidi]. We never had teamwork."

Heidi is married to Tom Kaulitz

Considering their beginning, it is a shame that their bond appears to be broken. Heidi reiterated Seal's comments when she spoke to the Express and said co-parenting with "someone you're not with anymore" isn't "all rosy".

She also confessed that her relationship with Seal was "sometimes hard," but that all they could do was "try".

Although they both admit they struggle to get along, their relationship with their children is the most important thing to them. Seal was recently reunited with his oldest child when they attended the US Open together and through the snippets, Heidi posts on social media of her family, they appear to be thriving.

