Heidi Klum turns up the heat in a stunning bikini shot

While a majority of people are trying to escape the heat, Heidi Klum has been figuring out the best way to join it instead.

The German model has been embracing the beach and all that comes with it, and showed off how she was doing so with another stunning bikini shot she posted on her Instagram.

The shot featured the model in a multicolored print string bikini as she takes an outdoor shower, exponentially raising the roof on our thermostats.

She accessorised with a simple gold body chain and an anklet as she happily let the water wash over her, surrounded by gorgeous beach foliage.

“Today was a hot one ……. time to cool off” she captioned the sunny picture, with a smiling sun and water emoji to go with it.

One of the several stunning seaside shots courtesy of Heidi and her travels

The 48 year old mother of four has been enjoying breathtaking days on vacation over the past couple of weeks, paired with one sultry shot after another. Her energy has been infectious, as she's found new ways (and bikinis) to enjoy her time on the 'gram.

She shared several of them with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who usually acts as the cameraman for Heidi's beach adventures, along with some with her kids.

The model shared a sneak peek from tonight's episode of America's Got Talent

When not laying in the sand, the television star continues on with her role as one of the judges on America's Got Talent. She recently also posted a clip of the show's upcoming episode, where she revealed that she was going to be pressing the season's final golden buzzer.

She's also one of the hosts of Amazon Prime's Making the Cut, along with former Project Runway co-host Tim Gunn, which will be debuting its second season on July 16, 2021.

