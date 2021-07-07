Heidi Klum makes candid confession about her often-daring Instagram feed The AGT judge spoke of her relationship with social media

Heidi Klum's social media presence is one that has gained the model several thousands of new fans and followers.

However, complete with her scantily clad bikini shots, lush beach vacations, and pictures with family, the model has one social media trick up her sleeve.

Heidi opened up on the latest episode of America's Got Talent about her social media presence, talking about why she turns off the comments section on her Instagram posts.

“I turn off the comments because I don’t like to have a platform where people are constantly fighting,” she said. She opened up about it when Howie Mandel talked about having a bad day on social media and how she dealt with it.

When the German supermodel told him about her trick, he responded with, “I just want to leave a nice comment for you,” and she hilariously answered with, “You have my number!”

The supermodel has often given glimpses into her tropical sojourns

Heidi has used her social media presence to frequently share with her fans snapshots from her daily life and her lavish trips, including snaps from her professional endeavors like AGT.

The conversation started just before the show introduced an audition by Madilyn Bailey, a YouTube performer who sang an original song compiled with hate comments that she’d received on her videos. Her act impressed all the judges except Heidi, although all of them eventually put her through.

Heidi shared her excitement for the upcoming AGT episode with her own special AGT pajamas

The AGT judge also shared a shot of herself watching the new episode wearing custom America's Got Talent pajamas. The pajama set featured several pictures of judges, contestants, and notable moments from the show, all emblazoned across.

She posed in them with her dog Anton, captioning it, "Anton and I are ready for @AGT! Do you like my pajamas?!"

